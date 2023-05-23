Mumbai, May 23: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the Civil Services 2022 exam results today, May 23. Candidates who appeared for the personality test of UPSC Civil Services 2022 exam can visit the official website of UOSC at upsc.gov.in. The UPSC CSE preliminary exams were held on June 5, 2022, while the results of the examination were released on June 22.

On the other hand, the UPSC CSE main examination was conducted from September 16 to 25 and the results of the same were declared on December 6. Following this, the interviews were held which concluded on May 18. In the UPSC Civil Services Exam or UPSC CSE 2022 Final Results, women candidates bagged the top honours with Ishita Kishore securing AIR 1 followed by Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra. MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 at megresults.nic.in; Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

Steps To Check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the "UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022" link

Enter using your login details and click on submit

Your UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Check the result

Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, here's the direct link to check UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022. Following the trend of past result dates, the UPSC CSE 2022 Final Exam Results were declared a few days after the interviews concluded. The UPSC CSE final exam results PDF will contain the name and roll number of the qualified candidates.

This year interviews were conducted in three different phases for the UPSC CSE Final Exams. As per the UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022, a total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to various government services.

