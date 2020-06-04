UP 10th, 12th Board Exam Result 2020 Date: Uttar Pradesh Board to Likely Declare Class 10, 12 Result by June 27 Online at upresults.nic.in

Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

It is time for the declaration of annual board exam results, as it has been held in many states. Among all, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the 10th and 12th board exam result 2020. According to the latest report, the class 10 and class 12 board exam result 2020 will likely be announced by or on June 27. Speaking to media at a video conference, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma confirmed about the 10th and 12th result 2020 date. Now as the board is prepared to announce the results, students are advised to keep a tab on the official websites of UP board; upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. JAC 8th Result 2020 Declared: Check and Download Class 8 Exam Result Online at jacresults.com.

More than 56.11 lakh students reportedly registered to appear for the intermediate and matric exam. The evaluation process was completed within a span of one month, with restrictions and strict norms of social distancing amid the coronavirus outbreak. The UP board has now started the tabulation of results. A few practical exams of class 12 students could not be conducted because of the nationwide lockdown. And the pending practical exams will be held on June 9 and 10 across the state. It is important to note that the mark sheets will be sent to the regional offices, then district heads and the affiliated schools, which will further ensure they reach to the students.

Candidates will get their mark sheets, ten days after the declaration of results. To pass the board exams, candidates will have to score at least 35 percent. Meanwhile, Bihar and Nagaland board exam result for both class 10 and 12 have been declared.