Lucknow, September 23: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 recruitment exam. Candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in. They need to login with their credentials, including registration number and date of birth, to download the admit card. DUET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 3. The Staff Nurse/ Sister Grade 2 (Male/Female) recruitment exam 2021 will be held for two hours between 11 am to 1 pm. It will take place in exam centres in districts - Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur - of the state as per the COVID-19 protocols. APSSB CHSL (10+2) Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at apssb.nic.in.

Here Are Steps to Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of the commission - uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link - “Admit Card :- CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT. NO. A-4/E-1/2021, STAFF NURSE /SISTER GRADE-2 (MALE/FEMALE) EXAM-2021” on the home page.

Enter your login credentials, including- registration number and date of birth.

Click on “Submit”.

Download the UPPSC admit card

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference. The exam will be conducted to fill up a total of 3012 vacancies of Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2. Out of the total vacancies, 341 posts are for the male and reaming 2671 for females.

