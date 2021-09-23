New Delhi, September 23: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board has released the admit cards for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of the board. Candidates who have applied for the same can visit the website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in to view and download their admit card for the examination. According to the official release, the last date to download the admit cards is October 2, 2021 till 11:59 pm. UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist Exam 2022 Update: Registration Begins From Today; Here Are Complete Details About The Examination Process.

The APSSB CHSL (10+2) 2021 is scheduled to be held on October 3, 2021. Candidates who applied for the same can download their admit cards by logging into the official website of the state staff selection board with their credentials -registration number, mobile number or e-mail id- and password. Scroll down to know how to download the admit cards Arunachal Pradesh Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021. Karnataka PGCET 2021 Postponed to November; Revised Schedule to Be Announced Soon.

Here Is How To Download APSSB CHSL (10+2) Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website of APSSB at apssb.nic.in

On the home page, click on the tab for 'Admit Card'

Click on 'Download Admit Card' link for 'Combined Higher Secondary(10+2) Level Examination'

Login by entering required credentials

Download the admit card

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card to Arunachal Pradesh Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2021. for future references. Aspirants are advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies.

