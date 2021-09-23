New Delhi, September 23: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test can visit the official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in to access and download their admit cards. As per the official notification, the exams for admissions to various programmes offered by the Delhi University for the academic session 2021-22 will be conducted from September 26 to October 1 in CBT mode. 67% Indians Prefer US for Higher Education: Report.

Candidates who have applied for the Delhi University Entrance Test 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website by logging in with their respective application form number and date of birth. The admit card carries important instructions and information regarding the examination. Candidates are advised to read and follow the instructions mentioned in the admit card. Scroll down to know how to download the admit card for DUET 2021. Alternatively, click here for the direct link to DUET Admit Card 2021.

Here Is How To Download DUET Admit Card 2021:

Visit the official website at ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in

Enter your form number and date of birth

Click on login

Download the admit card for entrance test

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. The official notification says, “In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained in the admit card, candidates can contact the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at duet@nta.ac.in."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 23, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).