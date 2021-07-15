New Delhi, July 15: The Union Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for UPSC CAPF 2021 examination. The admit cards for the Assistant Commandants in Central Armed Police Force examination has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in to view and download the admit cards for recruitment examination. UPSC Examination 2021: Commission Releases Revised Calendar Online at upsc.gov.in; Check Important Dates Here.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted on August 8, 202. It is being undertaken to fill 159 vacant posts in the Central Armed Police Force including the BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB. You can download the admit card by logging in with your registration Id or roll number. Scroll down to know how download the admit card for the recruitment examination from the official website of the commission. CLAT 2021: Admit Card Released Online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Know How to Download.

Here Is How To Download UPSC CAPF 2021 Admit Card:

Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the home page, under 'What's New' section click on the link for 'e-Admit Card: Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Examination, 2021'

A new page will open, click on the link for the admit card.

Login by entering required details.

Your admit card will be displayed on screen.

Download the admit card.

Candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card for future references. According to commission's instruction, aspirants need to take the print out of e-Admit Card along with the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is mentioned in the Admit Card, in each session to secure admission to Examination Hall. Candidates are advised to contact the authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies in the admit card.

