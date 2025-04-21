Mumbai, April 21: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will shortly release the final results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on its official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination are eagerly awaiting the release of the merit list, which will include their roll numbers, names, All India Ranks (AIR), and final marks. The results will determine the successful candidates for key services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS), among others. UP Board Result 2025 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 Results Expected Soon, How To Check Marks at upresults.nic.in When Out.

Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to check their individual performance and assess their eligibility for the available services and cadres. The merit list will be available for download, and the UPSC will also release marksheets for both selected and non-selected candidates. The final list is expected soon, following the completion of the Personality Test round, which ended on April 17. Let’s know how to check the UPSC CSE 2024 final results online. AP SSC Class 10th Result 2025 Date and Time: BSEAP Likely To Declare Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Board Exam Results on This Day at bse.ap.gov.in, Know Time and Other Details.

Steps To Check the UPSC CSE 2024 Final Results Online:

Visit the Official UPSC Website : Go to the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'What’s New' Section : On the homepage, scroll down to the ‘What’s New’ section.

Click on the Result Link : Find and click on the link for “UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024” under this section.

Open the PDF : A PDF file containing the final result will open. You can either view it directly or download it for future reference.

Search for Your Roll Number/Name : Once the PDF is open, use the search function (Ctrl+F) to look for your roll number or name in the list.

Download and Save: If your roll number or name appears, download and save the PDF for your records.

Once the final results are declared, the UPSC will also publish the cutoff marks for the 2024-25 CSE and share the marks of the top-ranking candidates. Candidates who qualify will be assigned their respective services and cadres based on their rank, preferences, and availability of posts. The marksheets of both selected and non-selected candidates will also be made available for transparency. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official UPSC website regularly.

