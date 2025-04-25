Mumbai, April 25: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the results for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2025 in the coming days. As per the UPSC exam calendar and past trends, the NDA 1 Result 2025 is likely to be declared by the end of April.

The written examination for NDA & NA 1 was conducted on April 13, 2025. The UPSC usually declares results within 15 to 20 days of the exam date, which means the expected result announcement is around the last week of April. Once released, candidates can check their results on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

How to Check UPSC NDA 1 Result 2025:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the link for 'NDA, NA I Results 2025'

Enter your login credentials

View and download the result PDF

Print for future reference

The result will be available in PDF format, listing the roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the written exam. Qualified candidates will proceed to the next stage, the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview, a critical part of the selection process.

NDA Cut-Off Insights

In the NDA 1 2024 cycle, the written exam cutoff was 291 marks, with a minimum of 20% in each subject. The final cut-off after the SSB interview reached 654 out of 1800. In the NDA 2 exam, 208 vacancies were filled, with 792 candidates recommended. The top scorer achieved 673 marks out of 1800.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official UPSC website for timely updates regarding the result announcement and further stages.

