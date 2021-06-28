New Delhi, June 28: The Union Pubic Service Commission has released the the revised annual calendar for the upcoming recruitment examination for 2021-2022. The revised calendar has been uploaded on the official website of the commission. The aspirants who are interested in taking the examination can visit the website at upsc.gov.in ton check the revised dates for various exams and download the calendar. UPSC Postpones Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2021 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, Exam To Be Held on October 10, 2021.

According to the official notification "The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant." The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on October 10, 2021. Aspirants can scroll down to check the dates of other important recruitment examination by the UPSC .UPSC Defers EPFO Recruitment Test, Civil Services Exam 2020 and Some Other Exams Till Further Notice.

Check Important Dates Here:

Examination Date I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2021 July 16, 2021 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2021 August 8, 2021 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 October 10, 2021 Indian Forest Service, (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 October 10, 2021 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2021 November 14, 2021 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021 January 7, 2022

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Union Pubic Service Commission to check the entire revised schedule of UPSC Exams 2021. This year, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic outbreak the recruitment examination for various posts has been delayed by the Union Pubic Service Commission.

