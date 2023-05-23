Nagaon, May 23: Mayur Hazarika from Assam who secured 5th rank in the civil services examination 2022 expressed happiness over his result. While speaking about his preference, he said he chose 'Indian Foreign Service'.

"I did not expect to get such a good rank. I am satisfied with the result now. My first preference is Indian Foreign Service," Hazarika said. Hazarika is the only male in the top 5 in the exams as only women have secured the top four ranks. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Congratulates Mayur Hazarika for Securing Fifth Position.

Congratulating Mayur Hazarika for his outstanding performance, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Hazarika's achievement will inspire the youth. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022 Declared on upsc.gov.in, Ishita Kishore Secures AIR 1; Check Direct Link, Merit List Here.

"By securing 5th All India Rank you have made us all so very proud. Your achievement is sterling and will inspire our youth to aspire for the best. Well done, and my blessings," Sarma tweeted.

For the second consecutive year, women have topped the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations securing four out of the first five ranks in the results announced on Tuesday.

Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra have secured the top four ranks, respectively in the UPSC 2022 results announced today. Mayur Hazarika from Assam secured the All India rank 5.

Results of the UPSC CSE preliminary examination that was held on June 5, 2022, were made public on June 22. A total number of 933 candidates- 613 men and 320 women- were recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services, as per the official release by the department.

Ishita Kishore, is a graduate in economics from Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce. Garima Lohia is a Commerce graduate from Kirorimal College DU.

Uma Harathi N is a B.Tech. graduate in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad and the fourth topper Smriti Mishra is a BSc. graduate from Miranda House College, Delhi University.

Last year, Shruti Sharma had secured All India Rank 1 in the UPSC CSE 2021 exam. All the top three positions were secured by women--Ankita Agarwal had secured AIR 2 and Gamini Singla from Chandigarh got rank 3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also has congratulated all those who cleared the civil services examination 2022 and said he understands the disappointments of those who could not make it.

"Congratulations to those youngsters who have cleared the Civil Services Exams. My best wishes for a fruitful and satisfying career ahead. This is a very exciting time to be serving the nation and bringing a positive difference in the lives of people," PM said in a tweet.

