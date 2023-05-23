Mumbai, May 23: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the JAC 10th and 12th Result 2023 today, May 23. Students who appeared for the JAC 10th and 12th exams can visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com to check and download their results. Alternatively, students can also check the Jharkhand Board results on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

It must be noted that the Jharkhand Academic Council has declared Jharkhand Board Matric and Inter Science exam results. The JAC 10th and 12th Exam Results were announced by KK Ravi Kumar, Department of School Education Secretary and Anil Kumar Mahto, Board Chairman. UPSC Civil Services Final Exam Result 2022 Declared on upsc.gov.in, Ishita Kishore Secures AIR 1; Check Direct Link, Merit List Here.

Steps To Check JAC Class 10th and 12th Result 2023:

Visit the official website of JAC at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

or On the homepage, click on the "JAC Class 10th or Class 12th Result" link

Enter using your login details and other credentials

Click on submit

Your JAC Class 10th or 12th Result will be displayed on the screen

Check the result thoroughly

Take a printout for future reference

Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 95.38 percent while the Class 12 Science exam results saw a pass percentage of 81.45 percent. The girls have outperformed the boy in the JAC 10th and 12th Exam Results with a pass percentage of 95.54 percent as against 95.19 percent scored by boys. MBOSE SSLC Result 2023 at megresults.nic.in; Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 10 Exam Results Soon, Know Steps To Check Score.

This year, the JAC Class 10th exams were held from March 14 to April 3 while the Class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5. Over 8 lakh candidates had registered for the JAC Class 10 and 12 board exam which was held at various examination centres across the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2023 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).