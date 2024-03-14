The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2024) results have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With their application number and birthdate, candidates and parents may verify it on the official website, exams.nta.ac.in. In order to check their scorecards, the candidates will have to open the Sainik School entrance exam result link given on the home page of the official website. After logging in with application number, date of birth, the students will be able to see their results and download it. On January 28, 450 locations spread across 185 Indian cities administered the entrance test by pen and paper for students wishing to enrol in classes 6 and 9 at Sainik Schools. AISSEE 2022 Admit Cards Released At aissee.nta.nic.in, Here Are Steps To Downlaod Hall Tickets.

AISSEE Sainik School Result 2024 Out

AISSEE 2024: Results For Sainik Schools Entrance Examination Out https://t.co/yzvZ5WCNT9 pic.twitter.com/fXr4r87DFF — NDTV (@ndtv) March 14, 2024

