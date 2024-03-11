The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) UG 2024 till March 16. Interested and eligible candidates aspiring to appear for the prestigious medical entrance exam but have yet to register for the same are advised to submit their NEET UG 2024 Applications as soon as possible on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. NEET 2024: Registration Begins, Gain Exam Pattern Insights Along with Mock Test Papers.

NEET UG 2024

Extending the Registration Window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] - 2024: National Testing Agency pic.twitter.com/KAvHNO5InA — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)