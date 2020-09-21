Guwahati, September 21: Assam state lottery results for Monday, September 21, will be announced online on the official lottery website. The lottery results for the three Assam lotteries named Assam Future Sincere, Assam Singam Yellow, Assam Kuil Silver will be announced on September 21, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com. A total of three lotteries are held in Assam on a regular basis. The results for the first lucky draw is announced at 12 noon, the second state lottery result is announced at 5 pm and the result for the third draw is announced online at 8 pm on the same day.

The price of the lottery ticket for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. The lottery results for ‘Assam Future Sincere’ lottery has been announced at 12 noon. The results for the other two Assam state lotteries named 'Assam Singam Yellow' lottery and 'Assam Kuil Silver' lottery will be out at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. The lucky winner who wins the first prize is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. Lotteries Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

Apart from Assam, lotteries of Kerala state lottery, West Bengal lottery, Sikkim lottery and Nagaland lottery have also begun on Lottery Sambad. The results of all the four lotteries can be checked online on the Lottery Sambad website- lotterysambadresult.in.

