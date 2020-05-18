Assam State Lottery Results Today: Check Assam Lucky Draw Results of May 18, 2020 Online at assamlotteries.com

Lottery. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Guwahati, May 18: The lottery results for Assam State Lottery for Monday will be announced online on the official site assamlotteries.com. Individuals can visit the website and check the lucky draw results for May 18, 2020. The official website of Assam Lottery informs that there a total of three lotteries are held during the day for which, the results are announced at 12 noon, 5 pm and 8 pm. Check Assam Lottery Results Here.

The Assam State Lottery Results that was released at 12 noon on May 18 was named as ‘Assam Future Sincere’. The first lucky draw winner is eligible to win Rs 5 Lakh. The second prize winner will win Rs 25,000, the third prize winner will win Rs 10,000 while the fourth prize winner will win Rs 1000. The lottery ticket price for the Assam State Lottery is Rs 7. Lotteries to Attract Uniform 28% GST Rate from March 1.

The 5 pm Assam State Lottery is known as 'Assam Singam Yellow' while the by 8 pm Assam Lottery is called as 'Assam Kuil Silver'. The prize money remains the same for all the lotteries on all the days. The Assam Lottery is organised and regulated by 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. It must be noted that individuals who win more than Rs 10,000, needs to submit the Claim form within 30 days of the declaration of the results. The form is available on the Assam Lottery's official website-