As India gears up for the celebrations of 75 years of Independence on August 15, 2022, the much-awaited 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', which is the government's initiative to mark 75 years of the country's Independence, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in Gujarat. The 75th-anniversary celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023. During the Amrit Mahotsav, India will not only remember every important moment of its freedom movement but will also move ahead with new energy to build the future.

The ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) is set to be flagged off from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad on March 12, 2021 by the Prime Minister. Moreover, a number of activities related to the ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ (India@75) are to be inaugurated on Friday. The Prime Minister launched various other cultural and digital initiatives marking the 75 years of celebrations.

What is Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav

The Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events to be organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari.

A National Implementation Committee headed by the Home Minister has been constituted to chalk out policies and planning of various events to be undertaken under the Commemoration. The curtain raiser activities are beginning from 12th March 2021, 75 weeks prior to 15th August 2022.

Padyatra From Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi

The Padyatra in Gujarat has been flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The Padyatra, which will last for 25 days, will end on April 5. It will be undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari, a journey of 241 miles. The Padyatra will be joined by different groups of people on the way to Dandi. Union Minister Shri Prahalad Singh Patel, will lead the first lap of 75 kilometers of the padyatra.

Prime Minister @narendramodi flags off the Padyatra, undertaken by 81 marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Navsari The march will cover a distance of 241 miles and will end on April 5, lasting for 25 days#AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/sDQtZvCmpH — PIB India (@PIB_India) March 12, 2021

Check Padyatra Route:

Curtain Raiser Initiatives under India@75

The 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' event will witness the inauguration of the curtain-raiser activities planned under the theme India@75 like a film, website, song, Aatmanirbhar Charkha and Aatmanirbhar Incubator. A cultural program presenting the celebration of the indomitable spirit of the country will also be organized. It will include music, dance, recitation, reading of the Preamble (each line in a different language, representing the different regions of the country).

Depicting the youth power, as the future of India, there will be 75 voices in the choir as well as 75 dancers in the event. The States and UTs are also organizing programs all over India on March 12, 2021. In addition to these programs, The Archaeological Survey of India and Zonal Cultural Centres under the Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Youth Affairs and TRIFED have planned various activities to mark the occasion.

