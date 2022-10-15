Mumbai, October 15: Coal India Limited is inviting applications for the post of Medical Executives in Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL). The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of the application form is October 29. Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website at bcclweb.in. IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 35 Non- Teaching Posts, Apply Online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

As per the notification, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 41 vacancies of Sr.Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist (E3) and Sr. Medical Officer (E3). IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

How to Apply BCCL Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can submit their application form in the prescribed format to the General Manager (Personnel/EE), Bharat Coking Coal Limited at Executive Establishment, Koyla Bhawan, Post: Koyla Nagar, BCCL Township, Dist Dhanbad, Jharkhand- 826005.

Candidates must note that the application should reach on or before 5.00 PM of October 29.

Age Limit for BCCL recruitment 2022:

Sr. Medical Specialist (E4 Grade): 42 years

Sr. Medical Officer/Medical Specialist ( E3 Grade): 35 years.

Candidates must note that the application of the candidates not received within the stipulated date, will not be entertained. No other mode of delivery (by hand/email/couriers, etc) of applications would be accepted/entertained. For more details, visit the official website of BCCL.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2022 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).