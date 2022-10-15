Mumbai, October 15: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, Himachal Pradesh has invited applications from candidates for various Non- Teaching posts. The application process for the same is underway, while the last date to submit the application form is October 28. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply online by visiting the officials website of IIT Mandi at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

Candidates must note that the IIT Mandi recruitment drive is being held to fill up 35 vacancies of Junior Accountant, Junior Assistant, and Sports Officer in the organisation. Out of the 35 vacancies, 8 posts are for Junior Accountant, 25 for Junior Assistant and 2 posts for Sports Officer. IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 119 Junior Assistant Posts At iitk.ac.in; Here’s How to Apply.

As per the eligibility criteria, the maximum age limit of the applicants for the post of Junior Accountant and Junior Assistant is 30 years while the upper age limit for the post of Sports Officer is 40 years. Candidates who are interested can apply online at oas.iitmandi.ac.in.

In order to apply for the IIT Mandi Recruitment 2022, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for unreserved category. Meanwhile, OBC category and SC/ST/Women/PwD/ESM category candidates have to pay Rs 400 and Rs 300 respectively. On the other hand, for the Sports officer's post, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. AAI Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 46 Junior Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online at aai.aero.

