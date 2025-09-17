Mumbai, September 17: Investors and traders will be looking to buy and sell stocks during today's September 17 trading session when the Indian stock market opens for business. Stocks of several companies, such as Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Jindal Steel and Gujarat Fluorochemicals, among others, will be in the spotlight today. As traders and stock market enthusiasts look to buying and selling stocks, we bring you the list of stocks which are expected to be in focus during Wednesday's trading session.

Stocks of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Procter & Gamble Health Ltd, Jindal Steel, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Bharat Electronics, Coal India Limited, Punjab National Bank and Blue Dart are likely to be on the list of stocks to watch out for today. Of the shares listed above, stocks of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited (NSE: MAHLIFE), Procter & Gamble Health Limited (NSE: PGHL), JINDAL STEEL LIMITED (NSE: JINDALSTEL) and Amber Enterprises India Limited (NSE: AMBER) all ended Tuesday's trading session in green. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Shares of Blue Dart Express Limited (NSE: BLUEDART), Coal India Limited (NSE: COALINDIA) and Bharat Electronics Limited (NSE: BEL) saw a growth of INR 35.50, INR 1.50 and INR 4.50, respectively. On the other hand, stocks of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (NSE: FLUOROCHEM) and Punjab National Bank (NSE: PNB) closed Tuesday's trading session in red after recording a fall of INR 18.60 and INR 0.06 each, respectively.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

