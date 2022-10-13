Kanpur, October 13: Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IIT Kanpur at iitk.ac.in. The last date to apply for the post is till November 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 119 Junior Assistant posts. Read detailed notification here.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 30 years as on November 9, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's degree with knowledge of computer applications. Bachelor's degree with minimum 50% marks and 02 years of relevant experience in handling Establishment matters/ R&D/ Legal/ Purchase and Import/ Accounts/ Audit/Hospitality, etc is desired.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

The applicants belong to OBC, EWS & GEN shall be required to pay application fee of Rs. 700/- through the options of net banking and debit/ credit cards. In addition to application fee, the online bank's/transaction charges + Service tax, if any, will also have to be borne by the candidate. SC/ ST/PwD and Female candidates are not required to pay the application fees.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the recruitment page at www.iitk.ac.in Click on the registration link Login and proceed with the application process Fill up the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

The selection process may consist of Written test and job oriented practical test and any other mode of selection as per the rules.

