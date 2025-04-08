Mumbai, April 8: With games of chance offering hope and excitement, the Bodoland Lottery Result for today, April 8, 2025, will be announced shortly. The Assam State Lottery Sambad’s Tuesday lucky draw results will be published on the official portal, bodolotteries.com. Known for its transparent and scheduled draws, the Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) is released thrice daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. The results bring a mix of thrill and anticipation to thousands of ticket holders across the region. Lucky winners can view and download their ticket numbers online.

The official website bodolotteries.com offers the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format that includes the full winners' list and ticket numbers, completely ad-free. Lotteries like Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, Deer, and Swarnalaxmi are among the popular draws held daily. The Bodoland Lottery, regulated by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), continues to be a source of entertainment for many. Click here to download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for Tuesday, April 8, along with the winners' list and ticket numbers. Scroll below to learn where and how you can check today's results instantly.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) for today, April 8, 2025, will be available at the official website bodolotteries.com. The results are released three times daily: 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM. Players can check the winners' list and download the results in PDF format without the hassle of ad-loaded websites. Click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF format for today's lucky draw and see the winning ticket numbers.

Although betting and gambling are largely prohibited in India, lotteries are legally operated in at least 13 states, including Assam, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, and West Bengal. Each of these states runs its own government-regulated lottery system, offering a variety of draws and prize structures. Popular lotteries include Bodoland, Nagaland State Lottery, and Kerala Lottery. LatestLY advises readers to participate responsibly, view lotteries as entertainment, and never invest more than they can afford to lose.

