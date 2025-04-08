Mumbai, April 8: The Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Juwai Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, will be declared soon. Lottery players taking part in Shillong Teer games of today, April 08, can check the Shillong Teer Result on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. They can also check the Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers of all Teer games in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of April 8, 2025, below.

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer games are played twice daily from Monday to Saturday. The speculative lottery game observes a holiday on Sunday. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the eight games of Shillong Teer are played at Meghalaya's Shillong Polo Stadium throughout the day. The eight Teer games are Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Shillong Teer Results Today, April 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on April 08, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games are announced after Round 1 and Round 2 games are completed. Lottery enthusiasts can check Shillong Teer Results on the portals mentioned above. They can also find Round 1 and Round 2 winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart below, as LatestLy will keep updating the winning numbers as and when the results are declared. It must be noted that the Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Morning Teer results are announced first, followed by the rest of the Teer games. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What Is Shillong Teer? How Are Teer Games Played?

Shillong Teer is an archery-type competition which draws people from Shillong, its nearby areas and other northeastern states. The speculative lottery is played with simple rules. The eight Teer games require players to place bets on numbers ranging from 0 to 99. Post this, the game involves local archers shooting arrows at designated targets in Round 1 and Round 2. Notably, the winning numbers are determined by the last two digits of the total number of arrows that hit the targets.

Not only does Shillong Teer provide local archers with a platform to sharpen their archery skills, but it is also deeply rooted in Meghalaya's culture.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2025 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).