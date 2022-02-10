Mumbai, February 10: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting online applications for the recruitment of Constable/Firemen in the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21,700-69,100). The interested candidates can apply for the Constable/Firemen post on the official website of the Central Industrial Security Force at cisfrectt.in.

The CISF is looking to fill up a total of 1149 constable vacancies through this recruitment drive. The process of online registration for this recruitment began on January 29, 2022, and the last date to register application is March 4. Interested candidates can read CISF Recruitment 2022 for the Constable/Firemen post here. SBI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 48 SCO Posts on sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for CISF Recruitment 2022 Constable (Fire) Post:

Applications must be submitted in online mode at the official website of CISF at cisfrectt.in .

. Applicants must note that no other mode of submission of application is allowed.

Qualification Required for CISF Recruitment 2022 Constable (Fire) Post:

12th pass candidates from the Science stream can apply to this recruitment drive.

Age Limit for CISF Recruitment 2022 Constable (Fire) Post:

The age limit to apply is 18 to 23 years.

Application Fee for CISF Recruitment 2022 Constable (Fire) Post:

The application fee is Rs 100 in which there is a provision of relaxation for reserved candidates.

Applicants can pay the Examination Fee through Net Banking, by using Debit or Credit cards and UPI, or through cash in SBI Branches by generating SBI Challan.

Selection Process for CISF Recruitment 2022 Constable (Fire) Post:

Eligible candidates will be selected based on Written Examination, Medical Test, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), and Document Verification (DV).

Applicants must note that only one online application is allowed to be submitted by a candidate. In case, more than one application of a candidate is detected, all of his applications will be rejected and his candidature for the examination will be cancelled. For more information and regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CISF regularly.

