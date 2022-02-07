Mumbai, February 7: Applications are invited online for recruitment for Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in the State Bank of India (SBI) on regular basis. SBI is seeking to fill 48 posts for Assistant Manager as SCO through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply for the SCO post on the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

The online application for SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 started on February 5, meanwhile, the last date for online application is February 25. This is a golden opportunity for those who wish to join the banking sector. Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply for 220 Posts on bankofbaroda.in; Check Details Here.

How to Apply For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in and register themselves.

Here is the direct link to the SBI SCO Recruitment 2022.

Vacancy Details For SBI Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Manager (Network Security Specialist): 15 Posts

Assistant Manager (Routing & Switching): 33 Posts

Age Limit For SBI SCO Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the maximum age of the candidates applying for the vacancies should be 40 years as of August 31, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria For SBI Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the candidates should possess first division in bachelor's degree (full time) in any stream. Selection Process SBI Recruitment 2022:

Applicants must note that the selection process will be based on the online written examination and Interview.

The Applicants must note that the application fees and intimation charges (non-refundable) are ₹750 for General/ OBC/EWS candidates. While the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the State Bank of India regularly.

