He is a Life and Business Strategist for leading business owners, CEO’s and Fortune 500 companies.

Kelly Cardenas is an author, podcaster and founder-CEO of a national multi-million dollar brand, along with being a cultural efficiency coach. He is also a Forbes contributor whose inputs have thrown light on some of the most important aspects of doing business. His in-depth understanding of business and technology helps him understand and bring about the fastest transformation in the professional zone of his clients and guides them through the right way to stay ahead in present day's ever-changing and ambiguous business environments. He strongly believes that building up a business culture will help in sustainable growth and impact the business positively. According to Kelly, the majority of hurdles and challenges will be thrown off the track if the business is built on good culture.

"It has been proved that a strong culture improves retention and helps in engagement, so it's beneficial to build a company culture that will draw in the right people," says Kelly. He is of the strong opinion that in order to have a long-lasting impact, companies and brands should concentrate on building a healthy culture as it eradicates the hurdles that are slated to come in as roadblocks during the course of the business. Kelly has understood the value of this and has designed his services that will empower businesses to stress on this aspect more. The secret to organizational success lies in focussing on people who can be considered as the most valuable assets of the company. Kelly can be credited as the premier authority on the subject of culture.

"Building an iconic brand and a flourishing empire is not a gargantuan task, at the same time not too easy, but once we learn to start concentrating on what truly matters, things can get pretty easy. The bottom line here is have the best people to work, and they will turn around the business for good," concludes Kelly.