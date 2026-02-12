Kolkata, February 12: Heineken NV plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs, representing nearly 7% of its global workforce, as the Dutch brewer accelerates an AI-led efficiency drive following weak beer sales last year. The layoffs form a key part of its productivity strategy aimed at streamlining operations and offsetting slowing demand across major markets.

AI at the Core of Heineken’s Cost-Cutting Strategy

Under its “EverGreen 2030” roadmap, Heineken is expanding the use of artificial intelligence, automation, and digital tools across supply chains, brewing operations, and corporate functions. CEO Dolf van den Brink said the company expects AI-driven productivity gains to generate annual savings of €400 million to €500 million. Tech Layoffs 2026: Amazon, Citi, Pinterest and Others Reduce Workforce by Laying Off Thousands of Employees.

The job reductions will primarily affect white-collar roles and parts of the brewing supply chain, with Europe likely to account for a significant share due to fluctuating consumer demand.

Weak Beer Sales Behind the Restructuring

The move comes after a 1.2% decline in total beer volumes last year, despite reporting 4.4% organic operating profit growth. Heineken cited inflationary pressures in the Americas and shifting drinking habits among younger, more health-conscious consumers in Europe as key challenges. Salesforce Layoffs 2026: Tech Giant Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees From Agentforce AI and Marketing Teams Amid Executive Shakeup.

For 2026, the brewer has lowered its organic operating profit growth forecast to 2%-6%, reflecting a cautious outlook amid global economic uncertainty.

What’s Next?

Heineken intends to reinvest the savings into brand marketing and product innovation, including its “Silver” range and non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 offering. Analysts say the AI-backed cost reductions could strengthen the company’s competitive position against rivals such as Anheuser-Busch InBev in an increasingly cost-sensitive global beer market.

