Mumbai, February 16: Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) is inviting applications for the post of Apprentice in the Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL) Department. Interested candidates can apply for the Apprentice post on the official website at rac.gov.in.

As per the DRDO notification, there are 17 new apprentice vacancies in the DFRL. Read the latest DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022 notification here. The last date to apply for the Apprentice Post is March 3.

How To Apply For DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Visit the official website of DRDO RAC at rac.gov.in.

Register yourself.

Login.

Fill up the online application form.

Submit the form.

Take a printout of the same for future reference.

Vacancy Details For DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Graduate Apprentice: 8 Posts

Diploma Apprentice: 9 Posts

For more details, refer to the DRDO Apprentice Recruitment notification.

Educational Qualification For DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Graduate Apprentice: B.Tech. in the concerned subject.

Diploma Apprentice: Diploma in the concerned subject. Selection Process For DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2022:

Candidates will be shortlisted and selected based on their marks secured in Degree/Diploma.

As per the DRDO notification, Selected candidates have to submit the 'Medical Fitness Certificate' at the time of joining. They should make their own arrangement & transportation in Mysore. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates and information.

