New Delhi, November 28: Aadhaar has become the backbone of digital identity in India, linking citizens to government schemes, banks, telecom services, DigiLocker, UMANG and countless online platforms. Since most Aadhaar-based verifications rely on OTPs, having an active mobile number linked to your Aadhaar is essential. However, many users still have outdated or inactive numbers registered, causing verification failures and delays.

In 2025, the UIDAI discontinued the online mobile number update facility, making it mandatory for all updates to be carried out in person at an Aadhaar Seva Kendra. Here’s the complete guide to booking an appointment, updating your number, and checking your update status. Aadhaar Card Update 2025: UIDAI Rolls Out User-Friendly Changes for Children’s Mandatory Biometric Update, Check Step-by-Step Guide Here.

How to Book an Appointment Online

Visit the official UIDAI website.

Go to My Aadhaar - Get Aadhaar - Book an Appointment .

Select your city and click Proceed to Book Appointment .

Enter your active mobile number and captcha, then generate and verify the OTP.

New Aadhaar App: UIDAI Launches New App With Updated Features, Know How To Download. Fill in your details including Aadhaar number, full name, DOB, state, city and preferred Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

How to Update Your Mobile Number at Seva Kendra

Visit the chosen Aadhaar Seva Kendra on your appointment date.

Complete biometric authentication.

Select the Mobile Number Update option and provide your new number.

Pay the INR 50 service fee.

Collect the acknowledgement slip containing your URN (Update Request Number) .

How to Track Your Update Status

Visit uidai.gov.in - My Aadhaar - Check Aadhaar Status .

Choose Check Enrolment & Update Status .

Enter your URN and captcha to view the current status.

Tips for a Hassle-Free Update

Ensure your new number is active.

Carry your Aadhaar card or original ID proof.

Keep your URN safe.

Visit during non-peak hours to avoid long queues.

Updating your Aadhaar-linked mobile number now requires an in-person visit, but following these steps ensures a smooth, secure and uninterrupted access to Aadhaar-enabled services.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2025 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).