New Delhi, November 13: The festive season of Diwali 2020 is here and during the ongoing festive season, several states in India including Punjab, Goa, Maharashtra, Nagaland among others have announced a bumper lottery offer. Diwali 2020 lottery tickets for Punjab and Nagalanad lotteries can be purchased online at punjablottery.in. Individuals can try their luck and see if they are lucky enough to win the state lotteries. The Diwali 2020 lottery will benefit a lot of customers as individuals can claim a bonus.

Punjab Diwali 2020 Lottery

In Punjab, the state lotteries ahs announced 'Punjab State Maa Lakshmi Diwali Pooja Bumper 2020 lottery scheme' which offers Rs 7.28 crore in total as prize money. The lottery draw will be conducted on November 18, 2020 and will be available at punjabstatelotteries.gov.in. The first prize is Rs 1.5 crore, which will be given to two winners—i.e. total would be Rs 3 crore. Second prize money would be Rs 10,00,000, which will be given to 5 winners individually and third prize of Rs 2,50,000 each will be given to 20 winners.

The Directorate of Punjab State Lotteries has launched one of the biggest lotteries in terms of prize money. Reports inform that total number of tickets in scheme is 20,00,000 and price of one ticket is Rs 250.

Nagaland Diwali 2020 Lottery

Nagaland has also announced a Diwali bumper lottery named 'Dear Diwali Bumper' will be held on November 14, 2020 from 8 PM onwards. The frost prize of the lottery will be Rs 5 crore and two lucky draw winners will be given the prize while the second prize will be Rs 1 crore, which will also be given to two people. The MRP of a single ticket shall be Rs 2000/- each.

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2020

Maharashtra Diwali Bumper Lottery Results 2020 will be announced on November 17, 2020. The Diwali 2020 lucky draw has been announced by the state government of Maharashtra. Individuals can visit the official Maharashtra lottery website lottery.maharashtra.gov.in to check the lottery and lottery results online. Th first prize is Rs 3 crore, the second prize is Rs 60 lakh while the third prize is Rs 24 lakh.

Goa State Rajshree Diwali Bumper Lottery

People of Goa can try their luck in the Diwali lottery and lucky draw that will be held on November 17, 2020. The lottery ticket for the Goa State Rajshree Diwali Bumper Lottery 2020 will cost Rs 1000 and Rs 90 for postage and handling charges. Reports inform that a total of 2 lakh tickets are made available in two series: A/B and the ticket numbering starts from 00000 to 99999 in each series. The Diwali lottery ticket costs Rs 1000. If you have won any awards, please claim your prize within 30 days from the date of draw.

The first prize is Rs 5 Crore, the second prize is 10 Lakhs per winner and a total of 10 winners will will this prize. The third Prize is 5 Lakhs per winner and total of 20 winners will share the prize money.

