Nagpur, August 2: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old girl was gangraped in two separate incidents in a span of four hours in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Thursday, i.e. July 29. The police have arrested four people in connection with the case. The incident took place after the minor girl reportedly left her house following a quarrel with family members. Delhi Horror: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Four Youths In Flat In Kondli Area, 3 Arrested.

The teenaged was allegedly raped by half a dozen men. The minor was first raped at a room belonging to a railway coolie at Timki, and then she was gangraped in an autorickshaw outside of Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital. According to a report published in The Times of India, on Thursday night, the girl left her home and took an autorickshaw. She asked the driver to take her to civil lines, but the driver asked her to get down from the auto after he learnt that she has no mont.

The girl then approached other autorickshaw drivers- Mohd Shahnawaz, alias Sana and Mohd Tousee. They allegedly took her to the room belonging to a coolie. Two more coolies also raped the girl. The accused then handed her to Musheer and another man near the hospital, who then gangraped her inside an autorickshaw. After committing the crime, they fled from the spot. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Allegedly Kidnapped And Gangraped By Two Men in Kheri District; Accused Arrested.

After spotting the teenager, two autorickshaw drivers offered her help. They gave her Rs 1,000 and also purchased her a ticket for Manmad, reported TOI. Railway Protection Force (RPF) staffers handed the girl to an NGO. The girl was then handed over to GRP. Later, she was sent to a shelter home, where she revealed that she was gangraped.

The police have arrested four accused- Sana, Toufeeq, Musheer and Mohammed Naushad in the matter. Sana, Taufeeq and Musheer were rounded up by the GRP during the preliminary investigation, while Naushad was arrested by Sitabuldi police.

A case has been registered on Sunday at the Sitabuldi police station. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the remaining accused. The girl is reported to be mentally challenged and was a seventh standard dropout. It was reportedly the second incident in two years, when the teenage was raped after leaving the house.

