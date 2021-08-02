New Delhi, August 2: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 14-year-old was allegedly gangraped by four youths in Delhi’s Kondli area. The girl was taken to a flat in Delhi, where she was reportedly gangraped. The incident took place on July 27. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered in the matter the next day. The police have arrested three accused so far. The girl is a class ninth student and lives in Ghaziabad. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped by Minor Boys While Playing in Park.

According to a report published in The Times of India, one of the accused, Karan, called the girl to a temple near her home on July 27. She then reportedly went to a park with the accused, where he introduced her to three of his friends. They then persuaded her to come with them for a long drive, to which the rape survivor agreed. All the accused are reported to be in their twenties.

The accused took the girl to a flat in Delhi’s Kondli area and allegedly gangraped her. After committing the crime, they dropped her on the main road near her house. The accused even threatened the girl with dire consequences if she tells it to anybody. However, the rape survivor narrated the entire incident to her family, who then approached the police station. The other three accused have been identified as Golu, Lefty and Suraj. Delhi Shocker: 5-Year-Old Girl Raped on Grounds of US Embassy, Police Nabs 25-Year-Old Accused.

However, the girl’s family alleged that initially, the police turned them away several times and even tore the copy of their complaint twice. The family also claimed that Cops asked them to strike the name of one of the accused from the complaint. However, the police denied these allegations.

“We had called the family to the police station to record their statements, but they are yet to come. Initial findings do not suggest any lag in police behaviour,” reported The Times of India, quoting Abhay Kumar Mishra, the circle officer of Indirapuram, as saying. The FIR was registered in the case under sections 323, 363, 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the fourth accused.

