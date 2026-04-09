The National Health Authority has announced an Auto-Adjudication Hackathon to develop technology-driven solutions aimed at improving claims processing under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana. The initiative, backed by the Union Health Ministry, seeks to reduce delays and enhance efficiency in one of India’s largest public health insurance programmes.

The move comes as authorities look to address persistent challenges in claims settlement, including processing delays, manual errors, and lack of transparency. By inviting innovators and researchers to build automated systems, the government aims to modernise the backend infrastructure of Ayushman Bharat. PM Kisan 23rd Installment Date: Who Will Get the Next Payment and Who May Miss Out.

Ayushman Bharat AI Hackathon 2026: Details and Key Dates

The hackathon will culminate in a two-day offline event at the Indian Institute of Science on May 8 and 9, 2026. Selected participants will present their solutions before a panel of experts, policymakers, and industry leaders.

Registrations for the event are currently open and will close on April 13, 2026. Participants from academic institutions, startups, and professional networks are encouraged to apply. 'Seva Teerth' Unveiled: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates New PMO Office Housing Cabinet Secretariat and NSCS (See Pics and Video).

Focus on AI and Automation

The primary goal of the hackathon is to develop scalable systems capable of handling large volumes of insurance claims with accuracy and compliance. Organisers are particularly interested in solutions that use artificial intelligence to automate claim verification and adjudication processes.

Experts believe such systems could significantly reduce turnaround time, minimise human errors, and improve transparency for both hospitals and beneficiaries.

How to Participate in Ayushman Bharat AI Hackathon 2026

Interested candidates can register through official channels promoted by the NHA and participating institutions. The National Medical Commission has also issued a public notice urging medical colleges and institutions to encourage participation among students, researchers, and professionals.

Participants are expected to submit innovative proposals addressing real-world challenges in claims processing. Shortlisted teams will be invited to the final event in Bengaluru.

The hackathon is expected to bring together a wide range of stakeholders, including policymakers, healthcare providers, and technology experts. Senior officials such as NHA CEO Dr. Sunil Kumar Barnwal and healthcare leader Devi Prasad Shetty are scheduled to take part in the opening session.

Discussions during the event will also focus on the future of AI in healthcare, including regulatory safeguards and ethical considerations.

The PM-JAY scheme, part of the broader Ayushman Bharat programme, provides health insurance coverage to millions of beneficiaries across India. However, the scale of the scheme has made efficient claims processing a critical challenge.

Officials say adopting digital and AI-driven tools is essential to ensure timely settlements, improve trust among stakeholders, and strengthen the overall healthcare delivery system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).