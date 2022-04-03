New Delhi, April 3: India reported 1,096 new Covid cases in a span of 24 hours, a decline from the previous day's count of 1,260, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said on Sunday.

A total of 81 Covid related deaths were also reported in the 24-hour period across the nation, taking the death toll to 5,21,345. Following a continuous downward trend, India's active caseload has further declined to 13,013, constituting 0.03 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

A total of 1,447 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,24,93,773. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.76 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 4,65,904 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 79.07 crore cumulative tests. There has been a sustained fall in the weekly and daily positivity rates too. Weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.23 per cent and the daily positivity rate is also reported to be 0.24 per cent. COVID-19 in Maharashtra: State Notches Zero Coronavirus Deaths For Third Time in 7 Days.

On the vaccination front, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 184.66 crore as per provisional reports till 7 a.m. on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 2,21,24,040 sessions.

Over 1.85 crore adolescents have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of vaccination drive for the 12 to 14 age group, said the ministry on Sunday morning.

More than 15.62 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Sunday morning.

