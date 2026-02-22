New Delhi, February 23: As the holy month of Ramadan continues with the observance of the 5th Roza on Monday, February 23, 2026, millions of Muslims across India remain engaged in fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. Two pivotal moments define each fasting day: Sehri, the pre-dawn meal consumed before the fast begins at daybreak, and Iftar, the evening meal at sunset that marks the breaking of the fast. These timings are crucial as they determine the religious boundaries of daily fasting. Scroll down to know Sehri and Iftar time today, February 22 for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhopal, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

The Significance of Sehri and Iftar

Fasting, or Sawm, is one of the Five Pillars of Islam and requires believers to abstain from food, drink and other physical needs from dawn until sunset. Sehri is considered a blessed meal that provides nourishment and strength for the day ahead. Iftar is a moment of gratitude and community, traditionally begun by eating dates and drinking water, following the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad. Ramzan Calendar 2026: Full 30-Day Sehri and Iftar Timetable for Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and More.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for February 23, 2026

Based on the Ramzan Calendar 2026, here are the Sehri (end time) and Iftar (start time) for major Indian cities on Monday, February 23:

City Sehri (End) Iftar (Start) Mumbai 05:49 AM 06:42 PM Delhi 05:34 AM 06:17 PM Kolkata 04:51 AM 05:35 PM Chennai 05:14 AM 06:17 PM Hyderabad 05:22 AM 06:21 PM Ranchi 04:59 AM 05:45 PM Bengaluru 05:25 AM 06:31 PM Lucknow 05:19 AM 06:03 PM Srinagar 05:45 AM 06:23 PM Patna 05:04 AM 05:49 PM Bhopal 05:34 AM 06:24 PM Ahmedabad 05:51 AM 06:40 PM Jaipur 05:42 AM 06:26 PM Thiruvananthapuram 05:25 AM 06:37 PM

Observance and Important Note

Timings may vary slightly depending on exact locality and calculation methods followed by local mosques. Those observing Fiqh Jafria typically end Sehri a few minutes earlier and break their fast a few minutes after the listed sunset time. Devotees are advised to verify precise timings with their nearest mosque or Islamic center. Ramadan 2026 Guide: Full List of What Breaks Your Fast and What Doesn't.

As Ramadan progresses, fasting hours will gradually shift each day. Health experts recommend staying hydrated during non-fasting hours and consuming balanced meals during Sehri to maintain energy throughout the day.

