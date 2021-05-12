Being a digital marketer is not a game that anyone could try and win at. It requires one to be analytically precise and business savvy with an inherent creative eye and curiosity, to develop and run the expertise for a long haul. Jeevan Tiwari is one such name in the digital marketing industry who tirelessly had put in efforts and achieved various milestones in his stint full of perseverance and dexterity.

The 20-year-old digital marketer holds his firm grip around the know-how of the industry. Catering to his dream of making it big, he founded Ezee, a digital marketing company yielding brands a way to establish their social presence in the competitive market. Jeevan is also the owner of 4 other high-growth firms that possess the title of being the highest turnover company of digital marketing in India.

Generating an annual turnover of more than 3 Million, Jeevan is not only being exemplary with his endeavors for millennials but the older generations as well. Hailing from Gujarat, he always gave himself a push to never stop working towards his dreams. No roadblock ever made him stop and wonder if he was doing it right or not. He had the mind of an entrepreneur which propelled him towards taking noteworthy initiatives.

One of the pioneers of Digital Entrepreneurs in India, CEO of Ezee, Jeevan Tiwari says, “There are many acquainted with the knack of digital marketing. What is more important is to understand how the client wants a certain thing to be done. While doing my work, I keep myself in their shoes and hence, being able to deliver the best of what they need.”

Hailed in the digital marketing world for his sound know-how and extensive SEO, Social media, and an elite set of digital skills, Jeevan is a living inspiration of visualizing dreams with a results-driven approach. Having an inquisitive and practical approach towards problem-solving, he is leading several organizations from the front and has taken them to indomitable heights.

Due to his expertise and commitment to work diligently, he has been the top choice of clients for services such as web development, app development, search engine optimization, influencer management, celebrity management, providing PR expertise, social media marketing, and many more. He has been instrumental in shaping the talk of digitization across the country.