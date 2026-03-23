Dubai, March 23: The Ras Al Khaimah government and Dubai Police issued statements today, March 23, confirming that loud sounds reported across the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are simply thunder caused by ongoing weather fluctuations. Both agencies stressed there is no security threat and urged residents to rely only on official sources for updates. The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office posted early Monday that current weather patterns may produce thunder and similar sounds due to atmospheric changes.

"These sounds are normal and expected under such weather conditions," the office stated. It added that any genuine threat would trigger immediate alerts through the National Early Warning System. "We urge everyone to obtain information only from official sources and to refrain from spreading rumors," the office added. The post included an official graphic and called on the public to avoid spreading unverified information. Dubai Weather Forecast: Unstable Conditions Predicted From March 23 to March 27; Safety Advisory Issued.

These Sounds Are Normal and Expected Under Such Weather Conditions, Says Ras Al Khaimah Government

In light of the current weather conditions affecting the country and the sounds that may accompany them as a result of atmospheric fluctuations such as thunder, these sounds are normal and expected under such weather conditions. We emphasize that in the event of any threat,… pic.twitter.com/DAWmWhPRSZ — Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office (@RAKmediaoffice) March 23, 2026

Given the Current Weather Conditions Across the Country, Thunder Is Expected

Given the current weather conditions across the country, thunder is expected. If there are any important updates or warnings, authorities will make sure to share them with you right away. We also encourage everyone to rely on official sources for accurate information and help… — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) March 23, 2026

Dubai Police Echoes Safety Message

A few minutes later, the Dubai Police reinforced the message, noting thunder is expected nationwide because of the same weather system. "If there are any important updates or warnings, authorities will make sure to share them with you right away," the Dubai police said. The statement carried the hashtag #YourSafetyOurPriority and repeated the advice to use only official channels.

Shared Appeal to Stop Rumours

Both official accounts highlighted a common concern: preventing the spread of misinformation during unsettled weather. The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office and the Dubai police reminded residents that verified warnings would come directly from government systems rather than social media speculation. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 23, 2026.

The coordinated messages appear to be aimed at calming any public unease triggered by the audible thunder, which has been part of the UAE's recent variable weather patterns. No further alerts had been issued by mid-afternoon local time.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Dubai Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2026 03:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).