Ahmedabad, March 22: A doctor in Rajkot has been booked for allegedly installing a hidden camera inside a clinic and using recorded private footage to blackmail a colleague, police said. The accused, identified as Dr Kamal Nandha, is suspected to have acted out of unrequited love. The police say more than 3,000 video clips were recovered, indicating a prolonged pattern of covert surveillance and extortion.

According to a complaint filed at the Rajkot Cyber Crime Police Station, the accused concealed a spy camera inside a bulb holder in a delivery room at a clinic on Sadhu Vaswani Road. The device reportedly recorded footage whenever the light was switched on, storing it on a memory card that was periodically replaced to collect recordings. Ambaji Temple Party Viral Video: 10 Priests Expelled in Gujarat’s Junagadh After Clip of Liquor and Non-Veg Goes Viral.

Doctor Secretly Films Female Colleague in Gujarat's Rajkot

Police believe the surveillance began in 2023 and continued undetected for an extended period. The footage allegedly captured private moments involving the complainant doctor and a female colleague. Officials said the accused had access to the clinic, which enabled him to install and maintain the device without raising suspicion. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Jagdish Bangarva confirmed that the camera was strategically concealed and used to record sensitive footage.

Accused Doctor Demanded INR 25 Lakh Ransom

Investigators allege that some of the recordings were shared with intermediaries and individuals posing as journalists. The material was then used to threaten the victim with public exposure unless a ransom of INR 25 lakh was paid. Ashok Kharat Viral Video: How and Where 58 Obscene Videos Were Saved by Self-Styled Godman?

While the demand was significantly higher, police said about INR 50,000 had been extorted so far. Authorities noted that the harassment escalated in 2024, with repeated threats made to the complainant.

A total of 12 individuals have been named in the case. They face charges including extortion, criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation, and violations under the Information Technology Act.

Police have initiated action against others involved in circulating or exploiting the footage and are working to trace all those connected to the case. Officials said digital evidence linked to the videos is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

According to the complaint, the alleged motive stems from the accused’s one-sided romantic interest in a female doctor, who was reportedly in a relationship with the complainant. Police believe this led to the use of illicit recordings as leverage.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).