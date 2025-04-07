Jammu, April 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) will close the registration process for the JKSSB JE recruitment 2025 today, April 7. Candidates who are interested in applying for the Junior Engineer posts can do so by visiting the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in. The JKSSB JE recruitment drive aims to fill 292 Junior Engineer posts in the organisation.

The selection process for JKSSB JE recruitment will comprise a written examination consisting of objective-type and multiple-choice questions. It must be noted that the questions in the written exam will be set in English only. Besides, there will be negative marking for each wrong answer, to the extent that one-fourth of marks will be assigned to that question. Agniveer Quota in Police: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Says ‘Agniveers’ Will Be Provided 20% Reservation in State Police Recruitment.

How To Apply for JKSSB JE Recruitment 2025:

Visit the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the login link

Register and log in using your personal details and other credentials

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Click on submit

Take a printout of the confirmation for future reference

Candidates who are shortlisted for document verification will be required to appear for Document Verification. They will have to carry their original documents as well as self-attested photocopies of each document, certificate and online application form. To apply for JKSSB JE recruitment, the application fee is INR 600. Candidates belonging to the SC, ST-1, ST-2, EWS and PwBD categories have to pay INR 500 as an application fee. Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: MBOSE Declares Class 10 Board Exam Results at megresults.nic.in and mboseresults.in, Know Steps To Check Score.

The online application fee can be paid using Net Banking or a Credit or Debit card. For more details, candidates can check the official website of JKSSB.

