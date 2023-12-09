Dehradun, December 9: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) released the UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 today, December 9. Candidates appearing for the Uttarakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2023 can download the admit card by visiting the official UKPSC website at ukpsc.net.in.

The admit card will be available on the website till December 27. The UKPSC JE 2023 written examination will be conducted on December 23, 24, 26 and 27. The exams will be held in 14 districts across the state. The December 23 exam will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 10 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

How to Download UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of UKPSC at ukpsc.net.in .

. On the homepage, click on UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 link.

A new page will open.

Enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your UKPSC JE Admit Card 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

On other days of the UKPSC JE 2023 exams, the examination will be conducted in two shifts - first from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm. For more details, candidates can check the official website of UKPSC.

Meanwhile, the consortium of National Law Universities released the final answer key for the CLAT 2024 results today. Candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2024 examination can check the exam results on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

