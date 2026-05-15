NEET 2026 Exam Date: New Schedule Announced by NTA After Paper Leak Row

The National Testing Agency on Friday, May 15, announced that the re-examination for NEET (UG) 2026 will be conducted on June 21, weeks after cancelling the original May 3 examination over allegations of a paper leak and other irregularities.

NEET (UG) is the nationwide entrance examination conducted by the NTA for admissions to undergraduate medical programmes across India. NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests 2 More From Maharashtra, 14 Locations Raided As Probe Widens to 7 Arrests.

NEET 2026 Exam Date

📢 NEET (UG) 2026 — Examination Date Announced The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 15, 2026

NTA Confirms New Examination Date

In a post on X, the NTA said, “The National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has scheduled the re-examination of NEET (UG) 2026 on Sunday, 21 June 2026. Candidates and parents are requested to rely only on the official channels of NTA.”

The announcement follows the agency’s decision earlier this week to scrap the May 3 examination after reports of alleged irregularities surfaced in multiple locations. Why Did NTA Cancel NEET Exam 2026? When Will It Re-Conduct the Examination?

May 3 Examination Cancelled Over Leak Allegations

On Tuesday, the NTA said it had cancelled the earlier examination after findings shared by law enforcement agencies indicated that “the present examination process could not be allowed to stand.”

The agency said the decision was taken after reviewing inputs connected to investigations into alleged malpractice. The “inputs” referred to reports of irregularities being examined by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group.

NTA Refers Matter to Central Agencies

In its earlier statement issued on Tuesday, the NTA said, “In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration to the central agencies for independent verification and necessary action, consistent with its standing commitment to the fair, secure, and credible conduct of the national examinations entrusted to it.”

The agency did not immediately release further details regarding revised admit cards, examination centres or updated procedural guidelines for candidates.

Fresh Concerns Over Examination Integrity

The cancellation and rescheduling of the examination have renewed concerns over the integrity and security of major national entrance tests conducted across the country.

The controversy has triggered anxiety among lakhs of students preparing for medical admissions, with many seeking clarity regarding the revised examination process and safeguards against malpractice. Officials have advised candidates and parents to rely only on official NTA communication channels for updates related to the re-examination.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 09:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).