Kolkata, December 14: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as the Kolkata FF Result, will be declared today, December 14, 2025, by the local authorities in Kolkata. Those who have bought tickets for the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can view the live winning numbers across several online platforms. Websites like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in publish the updated results as they are released. This highly followed lottery game, which resembles Satta Matka, unfolds over multiple rounds called “bazis.” Winning numbers for each bazi are revealed at different intervals throughout the day. Scroll down to check the live Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 14.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery enjoys massive popularity across West Bengal, attracting thousands of players who try their luck daily. Enthusiasts keep a close eye on the live result charts for instant updates, making it one of the most tracked lotteries in the state. The Kolkata FF outcomes are announced in eight rounds every day, with each round or “bazi", conducted at 90-minute intervals starting from 10 AM. Every bazi gives participants a new opportunity to verify their numbers and see if they’ve won. Kolkata Fatafat Result, December 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for December 14, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 570 157 2 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Players can view the full Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart online to see how their numbers fared for the day. The detailed schedule makes it easy for participants to follow the exact release time and platform for each result, ensuring they stay updated and never miss a draw. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Whether you’re trying your luck for the first time or are a frequent player, referring to these official result portals is the most reliable way to stay updated with the newest winning numbers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

