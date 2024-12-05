Mumbai, December 5: The Shillong Teer Results of Thursday, December 5, will be announced by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association throughout the day. This traditional archery-based lottery event includes games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Participants can access Shillong Teer Result for winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 on websites like meghalayateer.com and shillongteerresult.com shortly after each game concludes.

Shillong Teer is a cultural phenomenon in Meghalaya, blending traditional archery with a lottery system that attracts participants from across the region. Shillong Teer Result Chart is available online, offering real-time updates for all games, including Shillong Morning Teer and Juwai Night Teer. The event remains a significant draw for enthusiasts, combining local tradition with excitement and anticipation. Shillong Teer Results Today, December 4 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Shillong Teer Result on December 5, 2024: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

The Shillong Teer Result is announced online and you can visit websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in and check the Shillong Teer Result Chart. On these websites, look for the option "Shillong Teer Result for December 5, 2024" and you will get the results of Round 1 and Round 2. What Is Satta Matka? What Are Different Types of Matka Games? Are Betting and Gambling Legal in India? Here's All You Need To Know.

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round - 46

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round - 27

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

What is Shillong Teer?

Shillong Teer is a popular archery-based lottery game in Meghalaya, particularly in Shillong, organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association. The game, held in two rounds, has archers shooting arrows at a target, with participants betting on numbers from 0 to 99. The winning numbers are based on the last two digits of the total arrows hitting the target in each round. Players place bets beforehand, and if their chosen numbers match the results, they win cash prizes. With daily results announcements, Shillong Teer has gained local popularity for its unique mix of tradition, skill, and luck.

