Kolkata, December 5: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, also known as Kolkata FF Result, will be declared today, December 5, following the completion of all eight rounds or "Bazis". This lottery game, similar to Satta Matka, is exclusive to Kolkata and draws participants from surrounding areas. Played daily, Kolkata FF requires players to be present in the city to take part. The Kolkata FF Result as well as winning number will be published on websites such as kolkataff. in and kolkataff.com.

The Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, consists of eight rounds, played throughout the day, providing participants with opportunities to win significant prizes with a small investment. The Kolkata FF Result is announced every 90 minutes, starting with the first round (bazi) at 10 AM. Subsequent results for the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth rounds follow. Similar to the Satta Matka-style lottery, participants place bets to win various rewards. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 4, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for December 5

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 126 - - - 9 - - -

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM - - - - - - - -

What Is Kolkata Fatafat Lottery?

Kolkata FF features eight rounds or "Bazi" played throughout the day. The game is easy to understand, requiring participants to select numbers and place bets for a chance to win prizes. Enthusiasts eagerly await the Kolkata Fatafat lottery results, which can be checked on the specified websites for today's winning numbers, including the December 5 results, from purchasing tickets to taking part in the lottery. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF ticket holders can view the results on kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Interestingly, lotteries are legal in 13 states, including West Bengal, where Kolkata Fatafat is played.

