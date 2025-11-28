Kolkata, November 28: Kolkata Fatafat, also known as Kolkata FF, is a popular satta matka-style lottery game played in Kolkata. This lottery, which is played daily, is managed by the local authorities in the city. It allows participants to place bets and select numbers, with results announced at multiple intervals throughout the day. Participants can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result for November 28, 2025, on online portals like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. In this article, we bring to you the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart containing Kolkata FF live winning numbers.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery game is held every day from Monday to Sunday. Each day features eight rounds, known as "bazi", with winning numbers declared after every draw. Scroll down to check the Kolkata FF Result Chart for November 28, 2025. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 27, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 28, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 130 234 123 4 9 6

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

In India, betting and gambling are illegal, but lotteries are permitted in at least 13 states across the country. Some lotteries are also organised by state governments and others are operated by private entities. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Playing lottery games can have negative effects on financial stability and mental health, especially for those with low income, as frequent participation can lead to significant monetary losses and addiction risks.

