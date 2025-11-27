Kolkata, November 27: The Kolkata Fatafat Result, popularly known as Kolkata FF Result, for November 27, 2025, will be released today. The lottery draws are conducted several times a day by the local authorities in Kolkata. Participants who have bought tickets can view the live winning numbers on various platforms, including kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. This popular lottery operates in a style that is similar to the traditional Satta Matka system. The game is played through multiple rounds known as “bazis”. Each round’s result is announced at fixed intervals throughout the day. Scroll down to check the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) for November 27.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery has grown into one of the most popular gaming options for people in Kolkata. The Kolkata FF Result is declared in eight separate rounds, held roughly every 90 minutes, beginning at 10 AM. After each round, known as a “bazi,” participants can cross-check their chosen numbers and view the live outcomes on various online portals. This game gives residents a number of chances to test their luck and win rewards throughout the week. Players can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for November 27 to stay updated with the most recent winning numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result, November 26, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Live Chart for November 27, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 460 480 129 157 0 2 2 3

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Participants of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery are advised to engage in the game responsibly. Although government-approved lotteries are permitted in several Indian states, including West Bengal, activities connected to betting can sometimes create issues and lead to financial risks. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Gambling involves significant financial risk, as most players end up losing more money than they earn. The promise of fast winnings can be tempting, but it’s important to remember that these games rely mostly on luck rather than skill.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2025 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).