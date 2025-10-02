Kolkata, October 2: Kolkata Fatafat, popularly known as Kolkata FF, is a well-known lottery game in the style of satta matka, widely played in Kolkata, the capital city of West Bengal. This lottery is conducted under the supervision of the city authorities. It allows all the players across the state to place bets by selecting numbers. The results are declared several times throughout the day, giving participants multiple chances to win. People who buy the lottery tickets and participate in the Kolkata Fatafat lottery can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result online for October 2, 2025, on several portals like kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 1, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Kolkata Fatafat lottery game is held on a daily basis at different time slots during the day. Each day has eight rounds, known as "bazi", where the winning numbers are announced after each draw. For those eager to know the lottery results, the Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 2, 2025, is available on online portals. Here, we provide the complete Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart, so that participants can easily check and stay updated with the latest results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata Fatafat Result for October 2, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

LatestLY urges all readers to refrain from indulging in betting and gambling activities, as they can lead to harmful financial consequences. Gambling is often addictive and can cause individuals to lose not only their hard-earned money but also peace of mind and family stability. While the thrill of quick winnings may appear tempting, the risks far outweigh the short-term excitement.

