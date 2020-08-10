Kolkata, August 10: The draw results of Sambad lottery for West Bengal, Nagaland and Sikkim, and outcome of Kerala lotteries will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in today i.e August 10. Results of Sambad lottery for Sikkim has been announced. The result for West Bengal's Sambad lottery will be declared at 4 pm. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery draw results will be announced. Those who purchased Sambad lottery tickets can check results online at lotterysambadresult.in.

Sikkim's "DEAR RESPECT MORNING" lottery ticket draw has been announced at 11:55 am. The first prize is Rs 1 crore. West Bengal's "DEAR BANGALAKSHMI TEESTA" lottery ticket's draw results will be announced at 4 pm. The first prize is Rs 1 crore cash reward. At 8 pm, Nagaland's Sambad lottery ticket, namely "DEAR FLAMINGO EVENING", will be declared online at lotterysambadresult.in.

With cash prize worth Rs 80 lakh, Kerala's "Pournami RN-436" lottery ticket's draw result will also be announced along with the Sambad lottery results. The result can also be checked on keralalotteries.com. People can also check the results on the direct link for Kerala lottery results.

