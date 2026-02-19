Kolkata, February 19: If you are participating in the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery and searching for where and how to check today’s results, you are in the right place. The Nagaland State Lotteries is set to announce the Dear Fame Thursday lottery results for February 19, with thousands of ticket holders eagerly awaiting the winning numbers.

The Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery is one of the most popular draws conducted by Nagaland State Lotteries, attracting participants from across the country. As per official information, the results will be declared from Kohima, the capital city of Nagaland. Lottery players can check the results online once they are officially released or watch the live streaming, where the winners’ names and ticket numbers will be announced in real time.

Nagaland Dear Lottery Live Streaming

The biggest attraction of the Dear Fame Thursday draw is its bumper first prize of INR 1 crore, making it a highly anticipated event every week. Apart from the first prize, the lottery also offers several other prize categories, giving participants multiple chances to win. Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of February 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Ticket holders are advised to keep their lottery tickets safe and carefully match their ticket numbers with the officially published results. Winners should follow the guidelines issued by Nagaland State Lotteries regarding prize claims, including submitting valid documents within the stipulated time. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-611 Lottery Result of 19.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Stay tuned here for the latest updates, complete winning numbers, and prize details of the Dear Fame Thursday weekly lottery results for February 19, as they are announced shortly.

