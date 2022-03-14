Maven Capital has funded, supported, and advised ambitious cryptocurrency startups from scratch and led them to their desired success.

There are tons of success stories that we hear about every day from among different industries and sectors. Have you ever wondered what could have been the reasons behind the exponential rise of all these industries? Well, there could be innumerable factors, one being the relentless drive and ongoing hard work of entrepreneurs, experts, innovators, and the like, and two the advent of technology and how essential a role it has played over the years across almost all industries today worldwide. It is more than necessary to discuss how the technological world has made the growth and success of sectors that people hardly believed in a few decades ago. Let’s talk about the digital financial industry, which has today given birth to innumerable NFTs, cryptocurrency projects, and so much more. The kind of growth this industry experiences today can also be attributed to companies and platforms like “Maven Capital” that have backed such projects.

So, what is Maven Capital all about, you ask? Well, Maven Capital is a Dubai, UAE-based company that believes in creating compelling content for cryptocurrency projects to flourish. It has been funding, supporting, and advising these projects and startups from seed to beyond, which essentially makes it a growing company in the Defi world. Many up-and-comers are looking forward to joining hands with them.

Maven Capital has been able to create massive buzz around the industry because it has already made over 10 million impressions on the content created by them for these crypto startups and, so far, supported several projects leading them to achieve their desired success and beyond from amongst NFTs, Defi, Launchpads, Blockchain gaming, exchanges and all points in between.

It makes sure to promote these startups and projects through their highest and best resources and follow-through until they get the exposure they deserve, while also making sure to create more awareness for them and helping them in continuing the momentum that has led the company to become a sought-after name in the industry.

Here’s what Murtaza Bohari, one of the co-Managing Partners of Maven Capital had to say:

“Our vision remains to support projects that aim to revolutionise the blockchain space. Since our inception we have invested in various projects of indifferent sectors but going forward we seek to focus more on web3 and metaverse projects. Alongside this, we remain bullish on Avalanche and Terra ecosystem like we have always proudly said.”