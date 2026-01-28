Kohima, January 28: The Nagaland State Lottery Department will shortly announce the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery results of today, January 28. The live draw will begin at 8 PM, with the Nagaland lottery results being declared from Kohima. The high-stakes evening draw, which remains one of the most popular in the "Dear" lottery series, features a top prize of INR 1 crore. Participants who purchased the INR 6 tickets for today's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery can now verify their numbers against the official winner list published on the state’s authorised portals and government gazette.

In addition to the jackpot prize of INR 1 crore, the Nagaland State Lottery maintains a structured tier of secondary prizes to ensure a wide distribution of winnings for participants. The high-stakes lottery draw is managed by the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries. Participants can visit websites such as nagalandlotteries.com, lotterysambad.com, and nagalandlotterysambad.com to check the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lotter of today.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Dream Wednesday Weekly Lottery Here

Nagaland lottery players can also watch the live streaming of the Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery provided above to get real-time updates about today's lottery draw and the winning tickets. It is worth noting that the official results of Nagaland's Dear Dream Wednesday lottery draw will be made available shortly after 8:00 PM through multiple channels. Beneficiaries are encouraged to cross-check their ticket numbers via the Nagaland State Lotteries official website or the physical Lottery Sambad results posters at authorised dealerships.

To optimise the search for the Nagaland State Lottery's Dear Dream Wednesday weekly lottery results of January 28, players can use the trending and high-volume keywords such as "Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 8 PM", "Dear Dream Wednesday Result Today", "Lottery Sambad 28.01.2026", "Nagaland Lottery Sambad 8 PM Live", "Dear Dream Wednesday Winning Number" and "Nagaland State Lottery Result 28 January 2026 PDF". Nagaland is one of 13 Indian states where lottery games are legally permitted and regulated under the Lotteries (Regulation) Rules, 2010.

